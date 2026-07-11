South African FIFA World Cup Midfielder Jayden Adams Dies Aged 25

South African midfielder Jayden Adams,25, has tragically passed away, just weeks after representing his country at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Mamelodi Sundowns footballer breathed his last just days after he featured for his country in the World Cup. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie, “It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25..

”South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.”

The midfielder, widely regarded as one of South Africa's brightest football prospects, had enjoyed a rapid rise over the past two seasons, earning a place in the senior national team's recent FIFA World Cup squad. Adams started the first two matches against Mexico and Czechia but came off the bench in the 1-0 win against South Korea.

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He was an unused substitute in the Round of 32 defeat to Canada.

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The South African Football Players Union issued a statement: “The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams."

Brendine Johnson, Jayden Adams' mentor, said the footballer's death had devastated his family and those close to him. He revealed that Adams had been in high spirits after returning from the FIFA World Cup and was looking forward to the upcoming season.