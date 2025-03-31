From Chelsea vs Tottenham To Man United vs Nottingham Forest, Here's The List Of All The EPL Matches Scheduled For Midweek

Club football is returning after a while following the completion of the international break. Intense Premier League action is expected to unfurl as both Arsenal and Liverpool resume their title charge.

Arsenal will host Fulham at the Emirates, and the Gunners will hope to regain the momentum in a bid to push Liverpool for the Premier League title. Mohamed Salah's Liverpool will host archrival Everton in a much-anticipated Merseyide derby. The Toffees played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Goodison Park last time and would be hoping to grind out a rare win at the Anfield. They lost the last three away games by a 2-0 scoreline.

Manchester United will have a tough task to cut out as they will take on the in-form Nottingham Forest on April 2 at the City Ground. United's struggles have been quite evident in the Premier League, and they currently stand 13th in the Premier League. United are still in contention for the Europa League title, but they are aiming for a higher finish in the EPL table.

Chelsea will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a high-voltage London derby on April 4. A Champions League place will be Chelsea's priority, so a win against Spurs will help their cause. Manchester City will face off against Leicester City, while Newcastle United will host a spirited Brentford at St James' Park.

Wednesday, April 2

Wolves vs West Ham United (12:15 AM)

Arsenal vs Fulham (12:15 AM)

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United (12:30 AM)



Thursday, April 3

Southampton vs Crystal Palace (12:15 AM)

Bournemouth vs Ipswich Town (12:15 AM)

Brighton vs Aston Villa (12:15 AM)

Newcastle United vs Brentford (12:15 AM)

Manchester City vs Leicester City (12:15 AM)

Liverpool vs Everton (12:30 AM)

Friday April 4

Chelsea vs Tottenham (12:15 AM)