From Rosario To Eternity: Lionel Messi’s 21 Years with Argentina

Lionel Messi's international retirement from football brought an end to an era. Messi's glittering career ended on a disappointing note as Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium.

Messi's decision to retire from international football brings the curtain down on a career that spanned over 21 years with Argentina. Messi will continue to play for Inter Miami in the MLS and looked in great touch in the last match. Let's dissect Messi's Argentina career in numbers.

1- Number of times Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup for Argentina. Messi and Co. defeated France via penalties to finally end La Albiceleste's prolonged drought four years ago. He earlier reached the final in 2014 but lost to Germany with Mario Gotze scoring the winner.

6- Lionel Messi's record-breaking appearances in FIFA World Cups came in this edition. He, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, featured in six World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

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21- Messi also happens to be the 2nd-highest scorer in World Cup history with 21 goals in 6 editions. Kylian Mbappe has taken up the first spot, as the France skipper has found the net 2 times in just three editions.

39- Messi's retirement came at the age of 39, 21 years after he made his debut for his country. But his debut didn't shape the way everyone had expected as he was shown a red card by the referee for elbowing an opponent.

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125- Lionel Messi remains Argentina's highest scorer with 125 goals and is also the 2nd on the all-time international goal-scoring list. Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with 146 goals to his name.