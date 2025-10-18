Fulham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Fulham will lock horns against Arsenal in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at Craven Cottage in London, on Saturday, October 18.

The match between Fulham and Arsenal in the Premier League will kick off at 10 PM IST on Saturday. Arsenal and Fulham have faced 18 times, out of which the Gunners have clinched 10 wins and the Cottagers sealed just two matches. Meanwhile, six games ended in a draw. The last time Arsenal and Fulham faced each other was back on April 2, when the Gunners clinched a 2-1 win.

Fulham have clinched three wins and conceded two defeats in their previous five fixtures. The Cottagers are coming into this match after conceding a 3-1 defeat against Bournemouth. Fulham hold 14th place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with eight points after playing seven matches.

On the other hand, Arsenal have displayed a stupendous performance at the start of the Premier League 2025-2026. In their last five matches, Arsenal clinched four wins. The Gunners are coming into this match after sealing a 2-0 win over West Ham United. Arsenal hold the second place on the standings with 16 points after playing seven games.

Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming

The Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?