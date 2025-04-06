Fulham Vs Liverpool: Know Live Streaming Details, Timings, Probable Playing XI And All You Need To Know

Premier League: Fulham will lock horns against Liverpool in the Premier League (PL) match on Sunday, April 6th. Craven Cottage in London will host the match between Fulham and Liverpool. The hosts are not at their best form, recently. They are coming into this match after a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal. Fulham have won just one match in their previous five fixtures. On the other hand, Liverpool will be coming into this match after a 1-0 triumph over Everton. The Reds have won three games in their past five matches. The two teams have faced each other 19 times, in which Liverpool won 12 times, and Fulham clinched just three games. The remaining four encounters ended in draws. Currently, Liverpool stands at the top of the Premier League standings with 73 points. Meanwhile, Fulham hold the tenth place on the table with 45 points.

Here's All The Details Of The Fulham Vs Liverpool Premier League Match

Here's All The Details Of The Fulham Vs Liverpool Premier League Match

Where Will The Premier League Match Between Fulham Vs Liverpool Be Played?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool will be played at the Craven Cottage in London. The Craven Cottage is the home stadium of Fulham.

Where To Watch The Premier League Match Between Fulham Vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

What Time Will The Premier League Match Between Fulham Vs Liverpool Be Broadcasted?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool will be broadcasted and streamed live at 12:30 AM IST.

Here's The Predicted XI's Of Fulham and Liverpool

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Adama, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez.