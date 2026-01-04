Fulham vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways as they face Fulham on January 4, 2026, in the Premier League. Arne Slot's side picked up 10 points in their last four Premier League matches and have remained unbeaten since their defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in November.

Since then, Liverpool have played seven Premier League games, winning four and drawing three. This stat has kept the Reds in the fourth position of the League table. However, their start to 2026 was disappointing with a goalless draw against Leeds at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Fulham's recent form has also been impressive. They have won three and drawn one of their last four Premier League games, during which they have scored six goals and conceded three goals, which is the same as Liverpool.

Fulham vs Liverpool Live Streaming Details

When will the Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Fulham vs Liverpool fixture will be played on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

What is the kick off time for the Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League will be played in Craven Cottage, London, home to the Fulham side.

Where to watch the live telecast of Fulham vs Liverpool in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Fulham will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Liverpool match in India?