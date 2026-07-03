German Football Federation Goes Under Change After FIFA World Cup 2026 Upset, Sporting Director Andreas Rettig Set To Step Down

Not only is the German Football Federation (DFB) looking for a new coach, but it also needs a new sporting or managing director for its national teams.

Andreas Rettig will not extend his contract beyond the end of 2026, the DFB said in a statement on Friday, when it also announced Julian Nagelsmann was resigning as Germany coach after the team’s disappointing World Cup.

It leaves Rudi Völler in the position of sporting director of the men’s national team and Bernd Neuendorf as president of the DFB. Together, they hope to convince Jürgen Klopp to take over from Nagelsmann as coach, while they have a little more time to find a replacement for Rettig.

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The 63-year-old Rettig took over in September 2023 the position vacated by Oliver Bierhoff after Germany’s previous World Cup disappointment in 2022.

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Rettig was charged with overseeing all of Germany’s national sides, including the women’s teams, and their academies.

He formerly had managerial roles at Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg, Cologne, Augsburg, and St. Pauli. Rettig was managing director of the German soccer league from 2013-15 and also a DFB board member.