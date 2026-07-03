Lionel Messi's Argentina Expected To Cruise Past Cape Verde In RO32 Clash At FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: Reigning champions Argentina will aim to continue their commanding FIFA World Cup 2026 title defence when they take on tournament debutants Cape Verde in a Round of 32 showdown.

While Lionel Messi and his teammates head into the knockout clash as overwhelming favourites, Cape Verde have emerged as one of the tournament's biggest surprise packages. Their disciplined defending, resilience, and inspiring debut campaign have turned them into a dangerous underdog capable of testing even the world's best, according to a press release from Zee5.

Former England international Paul Masefield believes Argentina have the quality and experience to comfortably progress, but insists Cape Verde deserve immense credit for their historic run to the knockout stages.

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"Argentina are the favourites, no question about that," Paul Masefield said as per Zee5.

"They will stick to their shape, they will do what they need to do, and they will go about the game in a positive way. Cape Verde have to be respected, especially with players like Vozinha in goal and Kevin Pina shielding the defence, but for me this is Argentina in cruise control, winning this one comfortably," he added.

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Despite predicting an Argentine victory, Masefield described Cape Verde's campaign as one of the defining stories of the World Cup.

"What has really stood out for me with this Cape Verde side is their heart, passion and desire. They've been incredibly difficult to break down, and the results they've produced have been nothing short of phenomenal. It's been brilliant to see one of the minnows of world football reach this stage, and now they get the opportunity to face the reigning champions. It's an unbelievable story."

Masefield also reflected on the enduring greatness of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, explaining why the debate over football's greatest player continues.

"The biggest difference between Messi and Ronaldo is mentality. If you look at Ronaldo, he's worked incredibly hard to become uniquely physically fit, which is why his longevity has been so impressive. He's evolved throughout his career because he's constantly worked on his game. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is just raw, natural talent that has been there from day one," he said.

"They're both individually brilliant and absolute superstars, but for different reasons, and that's why the debate over who is the greatest continues. When you talk about technique, quality and individual brilliance, it's Messi. But when you talk about the all-round game, it's Ronaldo. Both players have been nothing short of unbelievable for the game of football," he added.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the tournament, Masefield believes France and Argentina remain the teams to beat, while identifying Mexico and the USA as potential dark horses.

"For me, France are the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. There's no question about that, given the quality and talent they have throughout the squad. Argentina are right alongside them because of the strength they possess across the pitch and the incredible depth on their bench, which will become increasingly important as injuries and suspensions begin to affect teams in the knockout rounds," he said.