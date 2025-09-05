Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 Hopes in Danger After Shock 2-0 Loss to Slovakia

Germany lost an away FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying game for the first time in a 2-0 upset against Slovakia on Thursday which threw their campaign to reach the tournament into immediate jeopardy.

David Hancko and David Strelec each exploited mistakes in Germany's defense to give Slovakia - which last qualified for the World Cup in 2010 - a surprise lead. Germany couldn't find a way through the Slovakian defense to get back into the game.

It was a blow to coach Julian Nagelsmann and his new-look lineup, including Newcastle's new striker Nick Woltemade in his third Germany game and 21-year-old Nnamdi Collins making his debut at right back.

Coach Slams Team's Effort

Nagelsmann was scathing about his team, which he said lacked “emotionality” on the field and the will to win against motivated underdog opposition. He even questioned whether he should pick less skilled but more dedicated players instead.

“Maybe we really do need to rely less on quality and instead on players who just give everything, because that would have led to better results today than if the best players played,” he told broadcaster ARD.

Germany now needs to win all of its remaining five games to avoid the playoffs, Nagelsmann added.

Germany, including West Germany's record during the Cold War, has played at every World Cup since 1954. Until Thursday it had only ever lost three World Cup qualifiers, all at home.

Historic Records Fall

The loss in Slovakia was also only the second time Germany lost a World Cup qualifier by more than one goal. The other was a 5-1 home loss to England in 2001.

Germany seemed so confident of qualifying from a straightforward group with Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Luxembourg that it already booked a friendly on the assumption it wins the group.

Germany on Thursday announced a friendly with Ivory Coast for March 2026 “in the event of successful direct World Cup qualification." The date clashes with the playoffs for second-place teams.