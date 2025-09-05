Lionel Messi's 'We'll See' Remark Builds Much Suspense Around His Retirement Plans Before 2026 WC

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player to have played the game of football. Now that he is in the twilight period of his illustrious career, the question when does he retire is constant. But on Thursday, he showed he still has it in him in front of a packed stadium at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

During the game, Messi scored a brace and got emotional time and again. He was also spotted wiping his tears once in a while as he reckoned it was his last match on Argentina soil. Messi's brace helped his side blank Venezuala 3-0.

‘We’ll See'

Following the win, Messi confirmed it was his last on Argentine soil, but did not make any big remark on his retirement as he merely said ‘we will see', as per ESPN. "There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field," Messi said after the game. "It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.

Looks like he will take a call on that when the World Cup nears and a lot will depend on how his body feels and how fit he manages to remain.

Messi Rules Buenos Aires

The Argentina captain opened the scoring in the 39th minute of the game to get his side in the lead. Then it was Lautaro Martinez, who added a goal in the 76th before Messi putting the icing on the cake with a second goal in the 80th minute.

Messi now has 36 goals in South American World Cup qualifiers and remains as the all-time scoring leader.