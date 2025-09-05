Lionel Messi in Tears, Gets Emotional Before Final World Cup Qualifier in Argentina | WATCH

It got a tad-bit too emotional for football icon Lionel Messi in potentially his final World Cup qualifier game in Argentina on Thursday. It was a night to remember for the legend as he scored a brace as well in front of a packed Monumental Stadium to help Argentina blank Venezuala 3-0. Before and during the game, Messi was spotted wiping his tears on a number of occasions and it is no secret he is an emotional person.

Throughout the game, the crowd kept on chanting his name as it became extremely emotional for all. The clip of Messi in tears has gone viral on social space. Here is the viral clip.

Meanwhile, Messi is in the twilight of his career and the question ‘when will he retire’ keeps cropping up. After the game against Venezuala, he did not reveal any of his plans to call it a day, but confirmed that this was his final game in Argentina soil. The Albiceleste dominated the game right from the start. Messi opened the scoring in the 39th minute of the game to get the home side in the lead. Lautaro Martinez doubled the scoreline in the 76-minute of the game before Messi put it beyond Venezuala with another goal in the 80th minute of the game.

‘Time is passing’

"It's not something I like, want or expect. But time is passing, and it's been many years," Messi said when asked about retirement.