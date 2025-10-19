Getafe vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

La Liga 2025-2026: Getafe will lock horns against Real Madrid in their upcoming La Liga 2025-2026 fixture at Estadio Coliseum on Monday, October 20.

The match between Real Madrid and Getafe will kick off at 12:30 AM on Monday, October 20.

Getafe had a disappointing start to the ongoing 2025-2026 season. Getafe clinched just one win and two defeats in their previous five fixtures. They are coming into this match after a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna. Getafe hold 11th place on the La Liga 2025-2026 standings with 11 points after playing nine matches.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are currently second in La Liga standings with 21 points after playing eight matches. Los Blancos have clinched four wins and a defeat in their last five matches. The Whites are coming into this match after a 3-1 win over Villarreal. Real Madrid have scored 16 goals in their previous five games. Los Blancos also kept the most clean sheets in the league so far (3).

Getafe vs Real Madrid Live Streaming & Telecast Details

