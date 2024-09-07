Published 14:03 IST, September 7th 2024
Getting bypassed by US Soccer not on Jesse Marsch's mind going into Canada's match vs. Americans
Jesse Marsch has said several times he was unhappy with his treatment by the U.S. Soccer Federation when he interviewed last year before Gregg Berhalter was rehired.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jesse Marsch instructs his players during a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:03 IST, September 7th 2024