Manchester United Player Jadon Sancho, Who Club Are Keen to Get Rid Of, Rejects Move to Serie A Club AS Roma

The football season has gotten underway in earnest, and Premier League giants Manchester United began their season with a narrow 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal. However, the club are still keen to do more work behind the scenes - including selling off members of their ‘bomb squad' that includes Jadon Sancho.

Sancho, along with Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho, have been told to find new clubs and are also training away from the main first team squad.

That, however, has not stopped Sancho from rejecting a move that did not suit him, with Serie A side AS Roma seeing their proposal turned down.

Why Jadon Sancho Rejected AS Roma

The club were keen to do business with the Serie A team but it was Sancho who did not find their proposal attractive enough and therefore ended up not accepting it, with his agent informing the club of his wishes.

This is not the only move he has rejected in this window - Turkish club Besiktas were keen to match United's asking price but the player was not keen on a move to Turkey at this stage of his career.

It is also worth noting that Chelsea, the club where he spent the previous season on loan, chose to not pursue a move for the winger as they were unable to agree personal terms with the English winger.

As things stand, there is no clarity whatsoever as to whether or not Sancho will be able to secure a move, with the transfer window set to shut on September 1.

United's Need to Sell Exploited?

It also shines an unfortunate light on Manchester United's treatment of the players, as many believe that the club's decisions lowered the value of the players.

United have been keen to sell them all, publicly making it clear that they have no future. However, the only notable departure was Marcus Rashford - and his deal was a loan to Barcelona with an option to buy.