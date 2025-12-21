Girona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

La Liga 2025-2026: Girona will lock horns with Atletico Madrid in the forthcoming La Liga 2025-2026 fixture, at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona, on Sunday, December 21.

The match between Girona and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 6:30 PM IST. The two teams have played 12 times against each other, out of which Girona clinched just one win, and Atletico sealed six games. Meanwhile, five matches ended in a draw. The last time the two teams faced each other, La Rojas clinched a 4-0 win over Girona.

Girona clinched just one win and conceded two defeats in their previous five matches. Meanwhile, two games ended in a draw. Girona are coming into this match after a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad. Girona hold the 18th place on the La Liga 2025-2026 standings with 15 points from 16 matches.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid stand in the fourth place on the table with 34 points from 17 matches. La Rojas have clinched three wins and suffered two defeats in their previous five matches. Atletico are coming into this match after a 2-3 win over Atletico Baleares in the Copa Del Rey, on December 17.

The Girona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Girona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?