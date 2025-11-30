Girona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

La Liga: Girona will lock horns against Real Madrid in their upcoming La Liga fixture on Monday, December 1, at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

The match between Girona and Real Madrid will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. The two teams have played against each other 12 times, with Los Blancos sealing eight wins and Girona sealing three matches. Meanwhile, one match ended in a draw. The last time they faced off in February, Real Madrid clinched a 2-0 win over Girona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Girona have clinched two wins, conceded one defeat, and shared points in two matches in their past five fixtures. Girona are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw against Real Betis on November 23. Girona hold the 18th place on the La Liga 2025-2026 standings with 11 points from 13 matches.

On the other hand, Real Madrid stand in the second place on the La Liga 2025-2026 table with 32 points from 13 matches. Los Blancos are coming into this match after a 3-4 win over Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League on November 27. In their last five matches, Real Madrid clinched two wins and conceded one defeat, while sharing points in two fixtures.

Girona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Where Will The Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain.

What Time Will The Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Monday.

Where Can You Watch The Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?