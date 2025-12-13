Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Mayhem In Kolkata While Hyderabad Celebrates As Day One Of World Cup Winner's Tour Ends

Day One of Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour had two different contrasts. Argentina's World Cup-winning footballer visited two prominent Indian cities – Kolkata and Hyderabad – on the first day of the three-day tour. Messi was with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul throughout the tour and looked in good spirits.

It was a momentous occasion for India as Lionel Messi returned to India after over a decade. The last time he turned up in India was in 2011, when the Argentina football team played an international friendly match against Venezuela. Messi and co. won the match-up with a 1-0 lead, with Nicolás Otamendi scoring in the 70th minute.

Leo Messi Begins GOAT India Tour In Kolkata, Chaos Unfolds

The first half of the Lionel Messi India tour was a disaster. At the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Kriangan (VYBK), Messi arrived amid a horde of VIPs surrounding him. Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul engaged in a meet and greet earlier, leading to them entering the field of play at the Salt Lake Stadium.

However, chaos unfolded after Messi exited prematurely. Fans couldn't get a proper glimpse of the Argentine footballer as he was surrounded by local VIPs throughout the time he was in the venue. The remaining events were cancelled, and Messi exited the ground as the situation got out of control.

Fans were left furious as they had shelled out thousands to get tickets for the Kolkata leg of Messi's GOAT India tour. Chaos ensued after that, as fans entered the field of play and vandalised the iconic athletic stadium.

Leo Messi Arrives In Hyderabad For Second Leg Of Day One Tour

Following the Kolkata leg, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul arrived in Hyderabad for the second part of the tour on day one. The Argentine was welcomed by Telangana CM, and they headed to the Taj Falaknuma Palace for the meet and greet.

Messi, de Paul and Suarez then arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and were received with thunderous cheers from the fans in the stands. Messi interacted with the crowd and also engaged with the kids who were involved in an exhibition match ahead of the star footballer's arrival.