WATCH | Lionel Messi Craze Peaks in Kolkata; Couple Cancel Honeymoon to Get Glimpse During GOAT India Tour

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: The craze around Lionel Messi has peaked in Kolkata on Saturday night. Fans reached the Netaji Subash Chandra International airport in huge numbers just to get a glimpse of their idol. amid all the fans, there was one couple who stole the show. The fan claimed that she had just got married and had to cancel her honeymoon as the couple wanted to be present to get a glimpse of Messi.

Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming as this is important... We have been following him since 2010...," she confessed.

The hype around Messi's India visit started roughly a month back when the Argentine icon confirmed his availability for the tour. During the three-day India visit, Messi would travel to four cities. He has already landed in Kolkata from where he will head to Hyderabad during the second half of Saturday. After that, on Sunday - Messi would be in Mumbai and then his final stop would be in Delhi where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Will Messi Feature in 2026 FIFA WC?

Messi has not confirmed his availability for the mega event as yet and hence there is massive speculation over what he does. Messi has in the past admitted that everything will boil down to how his body feels. For the unversed, he led the Argentinian side to the title in 2022 and fans believe he has it in him to do it again in 2026.