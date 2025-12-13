Lionel Messi's Young Fan Echoes Sunil Chhetri's Sentiments, Demands Return Of ISL Amid GOAT India Tour 2025 Fanfare | WATCH

Lionel Messi India Tour 2025: The Argentine football icon Lionel Messi landed in Kolkata on Saturday at 2:26 AM to massive fanfare. Fans in Kolkata had braved the winter chill and made it to the airport. While most fans wanted to get a glimpse of Messi, there was a fan who arrived at the airport with a message. The young fan held a placard that read ‘Save Indian Football’ which is exactly what former India football captain Sunil Chhetri has been asking for. For the unversed, the Indian Super League was called off recently because the All India Football Federation (AIFF) failed to attract new bidders for the tournament. It was evident that she was also an East Bengal fan as she was yelling ‘Joy East Bengal’. Here is the clip of the young fan that has now gone viral.