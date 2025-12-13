Updated 13 December 2025 at 07:41 IST
Lionel Messi's Young Fan Echoes Sunil Chhetri's Sentiments, Demands Return Of ISL Amid GOAT India Tour 2025 Fanfare | WATCH
Lionel Messi India Tour 2025: Fans flocked outside the Kolkata airport in the wee hours of Saturday just to get a glimpse of the Argentine icon.
Lionel Messi India Tour 2025: The Argentine football icon Lionel Messi landed in Kolkata on Saturday at 2:26 AM to massive fanfare. Fans in Kolkata had braved the winter chill and made it to the airport. While most fans wanted to get a glimpse of Messi, there was a fan who arrived at the airport with a message. The young fan held a placard that read ‘Save Indian Football’ which is exactly what former India football captain Sunil Chhetri has been asking for. For the unversed, the Indian Super League was called off recently because the All India Football Federation (AIFF) failed to attract new bidders for the tournament. It was evident that she was also an East Bengal fan as she was yelling ‘Joy East Bengal’. Here is the clip of the young fan that has now gone viral.
Messi will be in India for three days, where he will travel across four cities. He is scheduled to meet important dignitaries and celebrities during the tour. This is not Messi's maiden trip to India, he had come to the country back in 2011.
Will Messi Play 2026 FIFA WC?
Messi is arguably the best footballer in the world and now there is much speculation over his future. Speculations are rife over whether he will feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup or not. The Inter Miami star is yet to give confirmation on it. Messi led the Argentinian side to WC triumph in 2022 and fans expect him to do a repeat of that.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 13 December 2025 at 07:33 IST