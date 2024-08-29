Published 07:40 IST, August 29th 2024
'Got My Joy Back': Fans Ecstatic as Lionel Messi Makes Return to Training After Lengthy Injury Spell
Fans are elated as Lionel Messi returns to training after a lengthy injury spell, bringing joy and anticipation for his impending comeback.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Lionel Messi Makes Return to Training After Lengthy Injury Spell | Image: X/screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:40 IST, August 29th 2024