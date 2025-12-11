'Great Relationship With Him': Real Madrid Star Backs Manager Xabi Alonso Amid Increasing Club Pressure After Bernabeu Defeat

Real Madrid were handed a 1-2 defeat at the Bernabeu by Manchester City in the Champions League on December 10, 2025. The host side was in desperate need of a win as they had only managed to secure two wins in their last eight fixtures across all competitions.

However, the result increased criticisms towards club manager Xabi Alonso from the fans and football pundits alike. The manager was even jeered by the fans present at Bernabeu after the final whistle.

Additionally, the Spanish media has been reporting that there's been a split among the players and the manager; however, the players were quick to speak out and dismiss these rumors.

Advertisement

Real Madrid Players Dismiss Rift Rumors

Real Madrid began the season well with 11 wins from their 12 fixtures; however, the Champions League defeat to Liverpool last month sparked a slump in their performance, resulting in a draw against Rayo Vallecano, Elche, and Girona before facing a loss to Celta Vigo last week. Additionally, the Manchester City clash saw eight first-team players, including Kylian Mbappe, miss out due to injury.

Following the loss to City, Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham dismissed the rumours about any tensions in the dressing room, stating, "The manager's been great. I've personally got a great relationship with him, a lot of the lads do as well. After the first run of games, where we drew a few, we had some great conversations internally. In the last couple of games, we've just let ourselves down again. But no one is downing tools, no one is complaining, moaning, thinking the season is over."

Advertisement

Additionally, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois denied the claims, stating that the Manchester City game was a test for the club manager Xabi Alonso. He shared, "We don't see it that way. We want to win because we know the situation we're in. We've dropped too many points in LaLiga, and although we're doing well in the Champions League, we can't afford to fall out of the top eight. But I think today we showed that we're behind the manager."

Manchester City Beat Real Madrid In Champions League