Grimsby Town Fined After Fielding Ineligible Player In Historic League Cup Victory Over Manchester United

Grimsby Town have been fined £20,000 by the EFL for fielding an ineligible player in their historic League Cup victory against Manchester United. The 4th-tier team got the better of Ruben Amorim's men via a penalty shootout after United came from behind to make it 2-2 during the regulation time.

As per the official communication. Grimsby had fielded Clarke Oduor in the match, who happened to be the only Grimsby player to have missed a penalty during the shootout. The League Two side had registered Odour at 12:01 pm before the fixture, which wasn't in accordance with the guidelines, as clubs need to submit by 12:00 PM as per the competition rules.

An official statement read, "The EFL Board, acting as the Management Committee of the Carabao Cup, has today fined Grimsby Town Football Club £20,000 - of which £10,000 will be suspended until the end of Season 2025/26 - for having breached the Rules of the competition.

“The breach relates to the Club fielding an ineligible player against Manchester United in a Round Two tie on 27 August 2025. Grimsby Town progressed to Round Three following a 12-11 penalty shoot-out win at Blundell Park.”

United will have five days to appeal the decision.

Manchester United Brought In Senne Lammens On Deadline Day

Manchester United have announced the signing of goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Belgian side Royal Antwerp in a package reportedly worth £18.2 million. The 22-year-old became United's 5th signing of the summer after the club brought in Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.