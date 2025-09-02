Updated 2 September 2025 at 20:30 IST
Grimsby Town Fined After Fielding Ineligible Player In Historic League Cup Victory Over Manchester United
EFL has fined Grimsby Town £20,000 for fielding an ineligible player in their famous win over Manchester United in the League Cup recently.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Grimsby Town have been fined £20,000 by the EFL for fielding an ineligible player in their historic League Cup victory against Manchester United. The 4th-tier team got the better of Ruben Amorim's men via a penalty shootout after United came from behind to make it 2-2 during the regulation time.
Grimsby Town Fined For Fielding Ineligible Player Against Manchester United
As per the official communication. Grimsby had fielded Clarke Oduor in the match, who happened to be the only Grimsby player to have missed a penalty during the shootout. The League Two side had registered Odour at 12:01 pm before the fixture, which wasn't in accordance with the guidelines, as clubs need to submit by 12:00 PM as per the competition rules.
An official statement read, "The EFL Board, acting as the Management Committee of the Carabao Cup, has today fined Grimsby Town Football Club £20,000 - of which £10,000 will be suspended until the end of Season 2025/26 - for having breached the Rules of the competition.
“The breach relates to the Club fielding an ineligible player against Manchester United in a Round Two tie on 27 August 2025. Grimsby Town progressed to Round Three following a 12-11 penalty shoot-out win at Blundell Park.”
United will have five days to appeal the decision.
Manchester United Brought In Senne Lammens On Deadline Day
Manchester United have announced the signing of goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Belgian side Royal Antwerp in a package reportedly worth £18.2 million. The 22-year-old became United's 5th signing of the summer after the club brought in Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.
Also Read: Premier League Transfer News: Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Sign Gianluigi Donnarumma After Ederson Makes Way For Paris Saint-Germain Star
Lammens is regarded as one of the best young keepers in the European circuit and the 23-year-old is set to be United's no. 1 choice in the long run. Amorim wanted another keeper to compete with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir and the Belgian will likely to address United's goalkeeping issues.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 20:30 IST