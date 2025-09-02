Summer Transfer Roundup: List Of Top Three Premier League Deals Brokered On Deadline Day

The summer transfer window has finally wrapped up as clubs have got the necessary business done to shape up their squads ahead of the long and gruelling season. For the first time, the summer transfer window saw two phases in parts due to the refurbished FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.

Premier League clubs have spent more than a whopping £3 billion, shattering all previous records, while La Liga clubs have splashed more than £250 million on players as the summer transfer window has officially become the most expensive window in football history. The European top five leagues have spent a staggering £7.6 billion almost.

Let's have a look at the top three deals brokered on deadline day

Alexander Isak To Liverpool

Liverpool have finally got their player as they smashed the British record transfer fee to bring in Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on deadline day. The reigning Premier League champions have reportedly agreed a package worth £125 million for Isak, who became Liverpool's second striker signing after they brought in Hugo Ekitike from Frankfurt this summer. The Reds have spent heavily to plug all their gaps and will remain the number one challenger for the EPL title.

Senne Lammens To Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Belgian side Royal Antwerp. United have reportedly paid to the tune of £18.2m plus add-ons for the 22-year-old as he became Ruben Amorim's 4th major signing this summer.

Lammens will compete for the No. 1 role with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, who have become very error-prone of late. Lammens is regarded as one of the most talented young shot stoppers and has a very bright future ahead of him.

Gianluigi Donnarumma To Manchester City

Manchester City have concluded the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain in a reported £26 million deal. The Italian has penned a five-year deal with Pep Guardiola's team and will compete with James Trafford for the forst team goalkeeper.