Premier League Transfer News: Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Sign Gianluigi Donnarumma After Ederson Makes Way For Paris Saint-Germain Star

Manchester City made a huge move on the Transfer Deadline Day and confirmed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The deal reportedly cost Manchester City £30 mln. The move comes after Turkish club Fenerbahce confirmed that they signed Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson for £12.1 mln. The 32-year-old Ederson left Manchester City after eight years. Ederson had won 18 major honours with City under Pep Guardiola.

Donnarumma Eligible To Start After International Break

The 26-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper will replace Ederson in Manchester City once the international break is over. Before securing Donnarumma's services, City had roped in James Trafford from Burnley for £27 mln, but a few mistakes made by him in the Tottenham game led to a 2-0 loss. Trafford's mistakes might have raised a few doubts, but it will be interesting to see when Donnarumma starts for The Citizens.

Donnarumma is now Manchester City's fifth signing this season after James Trafford, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Aït-Nouri. It is also being reported that Manchester City are considering a late swoop for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

"To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me. I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join. I cannot wait to meet my new teammates, the staff and the fans. Playing at the Etihad Stadium will be very, very special for me," said Donnarumma in a statement released by the club.

Looking Back At Donnarumma's Achievements