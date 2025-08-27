Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Carabao Cup Match Live In India?

Manchester United players celebrate after scoring against Fulham in the Premier League | Image: AP

Carabao Cup: Manchester United will lock horns against Grimsby Town in their upcoming match of the Carabao Cup, on Thursday, August 28, at Blundell Park in Cleethorpes, England.

The match between United and Grimsby Town will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. This is the first time Manchester United will be playing against Grimsby Town in any competition.

The Red Devils are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw against Fulham in their previous fixture in the Premier League. The Manchester-based club clinched just one win in their previous five fixtures. However, the Red Devils will get an advantage in their upcoming fixture, since they have a better squad.

On the other hand, Grimsby Town are coming into this fixture after a stalemate result against Accrington in their last match in League Two. Grimsby Town are unbeaten in their past five matches, clinching three wins and two games ended in a draw.

Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup Live Streaming Details

When will the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Carabao Cup match be played?

The Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Carabao Cup match will be played on Thursday, August 28.

What time will the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Carabao Cup match get underway?

The Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Carabao Cup will get underway at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Carabao Cup match be played?

The Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Carabao Cup match will take place at Blundell Park in Cleethorpes, England.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Carabao Cup match in India?

There will be no live TV telecast of the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Carabao Cup match in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Carabao Cup match in India?