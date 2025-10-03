Marcus Rashford Returns, Jude Bellingham Misses Out As Thomas Tuchel Announces England Squad

Marcus Rashford has returned to the England squad for the games against England and Latvia. Both Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have been left out of the squad by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden Left Out Of England Squad

Bellingham returned to full fitness following his shoulder surgery and has been a regular for Real Madrid since making his first appearance off the bench on September 20. He started in the 5-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and has been a pivotal pillar in the England team.

Phil Foden has also been a regular feature in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side but has been overlooked. Bukayo Saka and AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been called to the Three Lions squad. Saka missed out last time due to an injury, while Loftus-Cheek was named as a replacement for Adam Wharton, who misses out this time.

Despite impressing for Everton in his loan spell, Jack Grealish failed to impress the England manager, as it seems. England will play Wales in an international friendly, followed by Latvia in an FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

It has been a sensational season for Marcus Rashford so far. He has been an instant hit since joining FC Barcelona from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal and has already been involved in two goals and five assists in nine matches.

England Squad For Wales And Latvia

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)