Premier League: Alisson To Miss Manchester United Game? Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Reveals Injury Timeline

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker walks near the sideline after being substituted off during Galatasaray clash | Image: AP

Liverpool are in a spot of bother ahead of their marquee Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday. Both Alisson and Hugo Ekitike suffered injuries during the 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in the Champions League earlier this week.

Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Reveals Alisson Injury Timeline

Alisson injured himself while diving to his left to parry out a Viktor Osimhen shot during the UCL fixture. The Brazilian goalkeeper was visibly in discomfort, and he immediately signalled to the bench only to be replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Arne Slot already confirmed that the goalkeeper would miss the Chelsea clash, but confirmed on Friday that Alisson will also not be joining the Brazil side for the upcoming matches against South Korea and Japan. As quoted by the Associated Press, he told reporters, “It depends on how fast the recovery goes. It’s clear not Saturday, he’s not going to play for Brazil, and I would be surprised if he’d be there for the first game after the international break (against United at Anfield on Oct. 19).

“From there on, things can go a bit faster or a bit slower. It’s always difficult to say.”

Liverpool Need To Turn The Tide Against Chelsea

The Reds suffered back to back defeats in the Premier League and Champions League for the first time under Slot, and the matter worsened as Hugo Ekitike also hobbled off the pitch with another injury. The Liverpool manager insisted Ektike will train ahead of the Chelsea clash, and a decision will only be taken ahead of the match.

Last time Liverpool lost two matches on a trot was when the defending Premier League champions lost to PSG and Newcastle United in the Champions League and Carabao Cup final, respectively. The Reds had been on a winning run, but suddenly they are on the back foot and SLot needs to turn around the tide in their favour.