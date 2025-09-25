Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 25 September 2025 at 19:17 IST

Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

FC Barcelona will visit Real Oviedo in a La Liga clash for the first time since 2001. Get all telecast details here.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Barcelona Real Madrid El Clasico
Barcelona players celebrate after beating Real Madrid in 'El Clasico'. | Image: AP
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

FC Barcelona will take on Real Oviedo in a La Liga clash at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere. This will be the Catalans' first fixture at the venue since 2001.

Barcelona's priority will be to keep pace with the La Liga leaders, Real Madrid, who haven't lost a single match so far this season. Barcelona thrashed Valencia 6-0 and followed it up with a 3-0 crushing of Getafe in the Spanish top flight.

On the other side, Oviedo's struggle to score in front of goals has been pretty evident, and they are currently languishing at the second from bottom in the points table. They have scored just one goal and will have a mountain to climb when they host the defending champions.

Hansi Flick won't have the service of Gavi, Fermín, Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde and Marc-André ter Stegen as they are still recovering from injuries.

Also Read: VIDEO | Lionel Messi's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Specially-Abled Fan After Inter Miami Beat New York in MLS Game Goes Viral

Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona La Liga Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will the Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match will take place on Friday, September 26.

Where Will the Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match will take place at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere, Spain.

What time will the Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match start?

The Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match will start at 1 AM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match?

The Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match be watched on live streaming?

The live streaming of Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match can be watched on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.

Also Read: Kolkata Derby Set To Ignite Super Cup As AIFF Unveils Draw, East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Paired In Group A

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 25 September 2025 at 19:17 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source