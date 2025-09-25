Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

FC Barcelona will take on Real Oviedo in a La Liga clash at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere. This will be the Catalans' first fixture at the venue since 2001.

Barcelona's priority will be to keep pace with the La Liga leaders, Real Madrid, who haven't lost a single match so far this season. Barcelona thrashed Valencia 6-0 and followed it up with a 3-0 crushing of Getafe in the Spanish top flight.

On the other side, Oviedo's struggle to score in front of goals has been pretty evident, and they are currently languishing at the second from bottom in the points table. They have scored just one goal and will have a mountain to climb when they host the defending champions.

Hansi Flick won't have the service of Gavi, Fermín, Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde and Marc-André ter Stegen as they are still recovering from injuries.

Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona La Liga Live Streaming & Telecast Details

