'Has a Lot to Offer to the Team': Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Opens Up About Gabriel Jesus' Future At Emirates

Gabriel Jesus had a shaky start to the Emirates after his transfer from Manchester City in 2022. The player has struggled to find his permanent place in the squad due to his multiple injury spells. Notably, the player returned to the field on Wednesday after being out since January due to an injury.

Coming off the bench in Arsenal's 0-3 victory against Club Brugge, Gabriel Jesus showed a brilliant performance. This, however, raised questions about what the future might look like for the Brazilian player as he has only 18 months left on his contract. Additionally, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta currently has three strikers, including Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino, and Viktor Gyokeres, at his disposal.

In his pre-match conference, Arteta was asked if the club is open to departing with the player in the upcoming transfer window. The manager, however, dismissed any such idea and insisted on Jesus' importance in the team.

Mikel Arteta On Gabriel Jesus

The Gunners manager shared that the Brazilian still has a lot to offer to the team, and thus, he wouldn't be leaving Emirates anytime soon. Furthermore, Arteta insisted that the player might reclaim his starting position in the squad if he shows quality.

Arteta shared, "I don't consider that, especially with the situation we have right now. Gabby has a lot to offer to the team; he proved that straight away in the first minutes he was available to play. He put so much to be in this position again. Now the focus is for him to be with us."

He further added, "We know his quality; he has given us so much. If he comes with the quality he did the other day, then he is certainly a player that has to be pushing and aiming for that [to start up front]."

