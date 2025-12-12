Lionel Messi Mania Takes Over Streets Of Kolkata, Artist Draws World Cup Winner's Portrait Ahead Of His India Arrival

Indian artist Swapan Das paints a portrait of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi on street in anticipation of his visit to the city in Kolkata | Image: AP

India is gearing up for a grand spectacle across select cities as Lionel Messi is all set to begin his tour in the country. The anticipation is at an all-time high, given that football has an enormous fanbase across the country.

The last time Lionel Messi turned up in India was in 2011, when the Argentina football team played an international friendly match against Venezuela. La Albiceleste had won the match-up with a 1-0 lead, courtesy of Nicolás Otamendi scoring in the 70th minute from a Lionel Messi assist.

Indian Artist Draws Lionel Messi's Portrait Ahead Of His India Visit

The city of Kolkata is gearing up to host superstar Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. It is expected to be a grand affair, as the locals are pumped for the World Cup winner's arrival in the capital of West Bengal.

The Messi Mania has taken over the streets, as Indian artist Swapan Das was seen drawing a portrait of Lionel Messi in the street. The artist took inspiration from one of his portraits from his FC Barcelona days.

Artist Swapan Das primarily used chalks to draw Lionel Messi's portrait on the street and made him look like he was wearing the Argentina National Football Team's jersey.

Drawing Lionel Messi's portrait on the streets is just one part of the footballer's visit. A massive 70ft statue has also been constructed to honour Messi's legacy on the field. The Argentine footballer is expected to inaugurate the statue as part of his visit to Kolkata.

Lionel Messi To Land In Kolkata Soon To Commence G.O.A.T. Tour In India

Kolkata will be the first stop on Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T. Tour in India. The Argentine footballer is expected to land late at night on December 13, 2025.

Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T. Tour in Kolkata will be a heavily star-studded affair as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly, among others will be present during Messi's visit to the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Kriangan (VYBK) at Salt Lake.