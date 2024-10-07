Published 07:02 IST, October 7th 2024
Hat trick of penalty saves for Girona goalkeeper Gazzaniga
Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga made three penalty saves against three different players on Sunday before his team won with a penalty kick at the other end.Host Girona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the Spanish league, thanks to Gazzaniga's heroics in goal.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Paulo Gazzaniga | Image: AP
