Published 07:02 IST, October 7th 2024

Hat trick of penalty saves for Girona goalkeeper Gazzaniga

Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga made three penalty saves against three different players on Sunday before his team won with a penalty kick at the other end.Host Girona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the Spanish league, thanks to Gazzaniga's heroics in goal.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Paulo Gazzaniga
Paulo Gazzaniga | Image: AP
07:02 IST, October 7th 2024