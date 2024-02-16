Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

'HE WANTS ME': Neymar reveals his interaction with Lionel Messi, sparks WILD Inter Miami rumblings

It looks like Lionel Messi has turned himself into an agent after his talks was revealed with his former teammate and current Al-Hilal striker Neymar.

Pavitra Shome
Neymar, Lionel Messi
Neymar celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring his side’s third goal during the Champions League Group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Maccabi Haifa, at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP
The iconic duo of Neymar and Messi has made rounds throughout global leagues. Be it with FC Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain, the duo has wreaked havoc wherever they went, and it has been a spectacular sight to witness. Now, the strikers have gone their separate ways, with the Brazilian striker currently in Al-Hilal and the Argentine superstar making his way to MLS by joining Inter Miami. Leo has opened the doors to a Barca reunion with Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. But Messi may not be done, as he wants Neymar in Miami.

Messi turns to an Agent! Neymar reveals Leo's Inter Miami pitch

Neymar Jr has sparked a new fire as he opened up on his latest interaction with Lionel Messi. With the Al-Hilal striker being out of action after suffering a knee injury during international duty, he has sparked a new rumbling on possibly moving to MLS-based Inter Miami, the club in which Messi is currently playing.

In an official statement offered by the 32-year-old Brazilian striker himself, he disclosed: “I spoke with Lionel Messi, and he asked me to come to Inter Miami.”

Neymar celebrates with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side’s third goal during the Champions League Group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Maccabi Haifa, at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP

It looks like Lionel Messi has worn his agent cap yet again, as he is on a spree to sign some of his teammates with whom he had a solid chemistry. Messi did the same with Luis Suarez when he contacted the Uruguayan striker, who pitched him to join the Major League Soccer side. 

Notably, when Lionel Messi played his last in PSG, Neymar sent out a heartfelt post for his former teammate, with Leo sharing a humble message for the Brazilian.

Also Read: English clubs' financial power detailed in UEFA review of $25BN European soccer economy

The former PSG player is currently bound by a contract that will end in the summer of 2025 with Al Hilal. Neymar has only played in five games since signing a lucrative $400 million contract with the iconic Saudi Arabian outfit. However, one cannot rule out the possibility that Neymar may join the club and reunite with his former teammate. Moreover, the Brazilian striker could return to his boyhood side, Santos.

It is yet to be seen whether Neymar could make his way to the US or return to his boyhood base.  

Published February 16th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

