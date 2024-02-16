Advertisement

Reports on Thursday have emerged indicating that Paris Saint-Germain's star forward and France captain, Kylian Mbappe, has expressed his intention to depart from the club at the end of the 2023-24 season, coinciding with the expiration of his contract.

Mbappe's move to Real Madrid confirmed?

Mbappe, currently in the final year of his rolling contract, is reportedly inclined towards a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, a destination he has been linked with for the past three seasons. Although a potential transfer to Real was on the cards in 2022, it encountered obstacles and failed to materialize.

However, it seems Mbappe is now poised to don the colors of Real Madrid next season, opting to see out his contract with PSG. The 25-year-old's impending departure has dominated football transfer discussions for over a year, with sources close to the club affirming Mbappe's desire for a new challenge before the start of the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Popular football journalist Fabrizio Romano took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that Mbappe has decided to leave PSG after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. Romano said that Mbappe has informed club president Nasser Al Khelaifi about his decision to leave.

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has now informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will LEAVE the club as free agent.



The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed but he will LEAVE Paris in the summer — Kylian has yet to fulfil his commitments to the club. pic.twitter.com/bD0ji3CTyA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024

Mbappe's journey began in 2017 when he joined PSG from Monaco, and although he extended his contract in 2022 until 2024, he opted out of activating a clause that would have extended his stay for another year last summer. With numerous clubs vying for his signature, Real Madrid emerges as the frontrunner for the acquisition of the talented World Cup winner.