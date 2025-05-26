'He’s Already Bought A Beautiful Villa': Did Napoli President Confirm Kevin De Bruyne's Transfer From Manchester City?

Manchester City stalwart Kevin De Bruyne will be in demand in the summer. The Belgian playmaker announced his departure from the Etihad Stadium after a prolonged 10-year association.

Kevin De Bruyne Has Been Linked With A Move To Napoli

De Bruyne has been the catalyst to City's revolution under Pep Guardiola. The 33-year-old has gone on to help the City lift their maiden Champions League title and has also been pivotal to their six Premier League titles. He appeared for City in their last Premier League game against Fulham and is expected to leave the club before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup.

There won't be a dearth of suitors for the Manchester City midfielder. De Bruyne's flair and creativity would be an asset to any club, and he has already been linked to many clubs. Serie A champions Napoli are also one of the clubs to have emerged as a potential destination for the player, and the club president, Aurelio De Laurentii,s has now provided a subtle hint on his arrival in Italy.

In an interaction with RAI, he said, “Will he get to lift this cup too? Probably yes. I know that he’s sorted a few things already and I believe he’s already bought a beautiful villa.

“This morning I was on a video call with him, his wife and his nine-year-old son and it was a beautiful sight.”

On being asked if this could be considered as an official confirmation, he replied, “Not yet. Until it’s in black and white, there will be no confirmation.”

Kevin De Bruyne Will Be A Valuable Addition For Any Club