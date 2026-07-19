How Ferran Torres Scored The FIFA World Cup-winning Goal For Spain To Beat Argentina At MetLife Stadium

Ferran Torres delivered Spain the winning goal at the World Cup with a play long after regulation time that was made possible by two of the team’s best players and two who substituted into the final against Argentina on Sunday.

It began with the kickoff to start the second half of extra time. Young star Lamine Yamal, who earlier had two of the best scoring chances in the game, collected the ball on the right wing and passed to Pedro Porro, who had among the most touches of any player on the field.

This one turned out to be a big one. Porro’s right-footed cross into the box almost went out of play past the far post. But Nico Williams, who entered in the 75th minute, headed the ball back toward Torres.

Torres, who came on just past the hour mark, connected perfectly with his left foot. The shot, Spain’s 20th of the match to none for Argentina at the time, sailed past goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and a couple of defenders to give Spain a 1-0 lead in the 106th minute.

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Torres kicked down the corner flag as he was mobbed by teammates and fans celebrated around him.

The Barcelona star nearly scored again but was offside, and Spain survived corner opportunities by Argentina to knock off the defending champions and win its second World Cup title.

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