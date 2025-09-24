Huddersfield vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup In India?

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts during the Premier League match against Arsenal | Image: AP

Carabao Cup: Huddersfield Town will lock horns with Manchester City in their upcoming fixture at the Carabao Cup 2025-2026, at the Accu Stadium in West Yorkshire, on Thursday, September 25.

The match between Huddersfield and Manchester City is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

The two teams have faced each other just seven times. Out of which City clinched five wins. Meanwhile, two matches ended in a draw. Huddersfield are yet to clinch their first win over City, can they do it tonight? Only time will tell.

Manchester City have sealed two wins and two defeats in their past five fixtures. Pep Guardiola's side are coming into this fixture after a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Huddersfield Town are coming to face City after a 0-0 draw against Burton Albion in League One. Huddersfield have managed to clinch just two wins in their previous five fixtures.

Huddersfield vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup Live Streaming Details

When will the Huddersfield vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match be played?

The Huddersfield vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will be played on Thursday, September 25.

What time will the Huddersfield vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match get underway?

The Huddersfield vs Manchester City Carabao Cup will get underway at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the Huddersfield vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match be played?

The Huddersfield vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will take place at the Accu Stadium, Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, England.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Huddersfield vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match in India?

There will be no live TV telecast of the Huddersfield vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Huddersfield vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match in India?