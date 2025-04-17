Huge Setback For Real Madrid After Arsenal Loss, Kylian Mbappe Remains Doubtful For Copa del Rey Final Against Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe's participation in the Copa del Rey final is under dark clouds following his injury in the Champions League quarterfinal against Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are scheduled to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final in Sevilla.

Kylian Mbappe Remains A Doubt For Copa del Rey Final

Mbappe seemed to have twisted his ankle following a challenge from Declan Rice. The former PSG forward was treated on the pitch for a brief period and he was subsequently replaced by Brahim Diaz. Mbappe joined Madrid in the summer from PSG on a free transfer and after a shaky start he has been a vital cog for Los Blancos.

As per L'Equipe, Mbappe's participation in the El Clasico is uncertain. The French international is due to undergo a test in the next 48 hours to determine the extent of his issue. Madrid lost to Arsenal 5-1 over a two-legged affair and crashed out of the UCL semifinal.

Real are currently four points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga and can't afford to ake any more slip-ups as they still are in contention for two silverware this season. Mbappe has already found 32 goals in all competitions and his fitness will be of utmost importance for the Spanish giants in the remainder of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti Could Leave Real Madrid After This Season

Carlo Ancelotti's imminent future has been a subject of debate and as per Sky Sports, the Italian is likely to leave the club after this season. He has a contract until next season, but following Madrid's recent performance, he is expected to lave his role. Ancelotti guided Madrid to their 15th UCL title last season but it hasn't been smooth sailing so far.