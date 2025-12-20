‘I Can Not Lie To Them’: Mikel Arteta’s Honest Admission Sparks Concern Over Arsenal Future

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is set to celebrate his sixth anniversary at the Emirates when the Gunners travel to Everton for their Premier League clash this weekend. The manager has overseen a huge cultural shift in the Emirates since his appointment in 2019, taking the club from mid-table to a regular title challenger.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2027, Arteta was asked about his future at Arsenal. While the former Gunners star didn't provide a conclusive answer, he shared that he was happy to be in London and would continue with Arsenal if he earned the right to a contract extension.

Mikel Arteta on Contract Extension

The manager was also asked if the players ever ask him about his decision, to which he admitted that they do. He explained that when they ask him these questions, he fails to give a concrete answer as the decision does not solely depend on him.

Mikel Arteta explained, "They do ask me, but I can not lie to them. I don’t know, it is something that does not depend on me. Are you really happy here? Do you feel that you have the energy, and you feel you can take this club? Yes. One hundred per cent, yes. But I think it does not depend only on me."

Arteta further added, "I think the manager has to earn the right to be here tomorrow. That is how you react, how you talk here, how you go in the dressing room, the message that you send, how much the players follow you. ‘I always said that you need support. I said it before, from the ownership and the board, it’s great. At the end, the most important one is those players."

