'I Didn’t Think It Was A Foul': Donald Trump’s Stunning Response On Revoking Of Folarin Balogun’s Red Card By FIFA

Donald Trump has admitted reaching out to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to reconsider Folarin Balogun's one-match ban after he was sent off during the USA's Round of 32 fixture against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the FIFA World Cup 2026. On Sunday, FIFA announced Balogun's ban has been suspended, and he is eligible to face Belgium in a Round of 16 match in Seattle.

Donald Trump Opened Up On Folarin Balogun Red Card Ban

There were reports that the US President sought Infantino's intervention after the red-card incident and now Donald Trump admitted he called Infantino as he felt compelled to intervene. “All I did was ask for a review,” Trump said to the press at the White House.

“I didn’t think it was a foul,” he added. “I thought it was two great athletes that crashed each other and got entangled.”

He further added, “That’s very unfair,” he said. “How do you penalize them for a game that hasn’t been played?”

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UEFA, Belgian FA Condemned FIFA Decision

Belgium have been granted rights to challenge FIFA's decision and as per The Athletic, they formally lodged an appeal to football's governing body. Both Belgian and USA Soccer will make submissions to FIFA with less than 24 hours left for the tie. The Royal Belgian Football Association already condemned FIFA through a strong statement.

"The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is astonished by FIFA's decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play in the USA–Belgium match on Monday, 6 July at 5:00 p.m. (Seattle time).

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"FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This provision states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may decide to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed disciplinary sanction. “However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup.”