'I Have a Few Ideas': Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Plots Response To 'Cruel' Defeat Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash

Arsenal are currently locked in an intense battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title, with just two points helping the Gunners maintain their lead in the table. Arsenal's clash against Aston Villa on December 31, 2025, could turn out to be a decisive one as the Gunners were handed their recent defeat in the Premier League at the hands of Unai Emery's side.

Leandro Trossard's sixth goal of the season looked to have earned a point for the Gunners after he cancelled out Matty Cash's opener. However, Emi Buendia's goal in the 95th minute stunned Arsenal as they were handed their second defeat of the season so far. Notably, Villa's win helped them move three points behind the Premier League leaders.

Ahead of their match, in the pre-match conference, Mikel Arteta was asked about facing their league rivals at the Emirates. While the manager acknowledged that it would be a tough match, he also shared that he had a few ideas to tackle the Villa side.

Mikel Arteta Reflects On Defeat At Villa Park

Arteta described that it was cruel the way Villa defeated the Gunners in the last kick of the game. Unai Emery's side looked relentless in the match and gave it their all till the last whistle of the match.

When asked about the mentality going into the match, Arteta shared, "We have a really tough match. We know them, what they’re doing. [It's] a beautiful game to prepare [for] and play."

While talking about facing Aston Villa this soon after their fresh loss, Arteta revealed, "We'll watch it back, I have a few ideas and things that we have to do better, and it was quite cruel as well the way we lost it, but yeah, we learned from it."

