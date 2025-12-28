'I Don't Want To Lose': Mikel Arteta Reiterates On Arsenal's Willingness To Cross The Line In 2025-26 Season Of The Premier League

Arsenal and Manchester are currently locked in an intense battle for the top spot of the Premier League points table. Arsenal, with 42 points, are sitting at the top, whereas Manchester City have continued to be on their tail and are on the second spot with 40 points to their name. Arsenal have lost only one game from their previous five fixtures. Manchester City haven't been any less dominant either, and they have managed to win all their previous five fixtures.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were replaced from the top of the table for a brief period courtesy of City’s victory over Nottingham Forest, but The Gunners were quick to reclaim their spot back as a result of their win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal Ready For The Manchester City Challenge

Arsenal will play their next Premier League game against Aston Villa, a side which is currently at the height of its power and can challenge The Gunners for the top spot. Villa have 39 points to their name, and a win against Arsenal could propel them to the top spot. With things getting tight at the top, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said that the players will have to be up for every challenge that comes in their way.

"We can only control what we do, and we are doing a lot of good things that I think we have to improve as well to have the margins better. Now I don't want to lose what I have and we have to play to continue to score and show that composure and that ability and we should have scored the third one," said Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City Challenges Arsenal For The Top Spot