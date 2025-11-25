'I Quite Like It When My Players Fight': Everton Boss Comments On Bizarre Gueye-Keane Incident In Their Win Against Manchester United

Manchester United faced Everton on Monday night at Old Trafford, which eventually resulted in a 0-1 win for the Toffees. The match saw one of the most bizarre moments in Premier League history when Idrissa Gueye threw hands at his teammate, Michael Keane, resulting in a red card within the first 13 minutes of the game.

While reacting to the red card, Everton manager David Moyes said that he was quite taken aback by the referee's decision. However, he also shared that he likes it when his players fight as it shows their commitment to the game.

David Moyes explained, "I couldn't understand it. I don't think anyone could've expected it. Anthony Taylor told me by the letter of the law, if you raise your arm, you can be sent off. I don't think anyone else in the stadium would have thought anything of it."

He further added, "I quite like it when my players fight with each other because it shows they care and put the demands on each other. I'm disappointed he got sent off. He has apologised, praised the team, and is grateful for the result. We move on. It was a brilliant goal, a great finish."

Manchester United failed to get the job done at Old Trafford despite their opponent being down to 10 men.

What Happened Between Gueye And Keane?

In the 13th minute of the game, the two players got in the way of each other in the penalty box. Gueye had sent in a pass for Keane to clear, but the latter did not react quickly enough, resulting in a shot at goal by a United player, which blew past Pickford's post.

Following this, Gueye looked furious and approached his teammate, Michael Keane, who was taller than him, and squared up to him. This resulted in the Frenchman throwing hands at his teammate. Referee Tony Harrington was quick to show a red card; however, the Frenchman still went after his teammate. He was later escorted to the Old Trafford tunnel by his Everton mates, Pickford and Iliman Ndiaye.

Idrissa Gueye Issues An Apology For His Behavior