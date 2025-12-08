'I Think He Has Been Made The Scapegoat': Ex-Chelsea Star Backs Mohamed Salah Following Controversial Interview

Liverpool's hierarchy have been left in a difficult position after Mohamed Salah's explosive comments against the club and manager. The player accused the club of making him a scapegoat to take the blame for Liverpool's poor performance so far this season. He even revealed that while he had a good relationship with manager Arne Slot at the beginning of the year, the same cannot be said now.

While many football pundits like Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and former Liverpool player Danny Murphy criticised the player, former Chelsea captain John Terry defended Mohamed Salah and praised him for being brave enough to speak about it.

John Terry On Mohamed Salah's Outburst

In a TikTok video, Terry backed Salah for speaking out about the matter and claimed that the manager failed to make the most out of the Egyptian's skills. The former Chelsea player also felt that to leave him out of the starting XI without any proper explanation was wrong on manager Arne Slot's part.

John Terry shared, "I think he'd be the first person to say that he's been out of form this season, but I have to agree with him as well. I think he has been made the scapegoat a little bit. I think a lot of Liverpool players, including himself, have been out of form recently."

He further added, “If you bring experienced players into the office and you explain that listen, 'I'm going to leave you out the squad. I'm going to leave you out, the team this week, and these are the reasons why', as a player, you have nowhere to go.”

Mohamed Salah Accused Liverpool Of Making Him A Scapegoat