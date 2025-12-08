'To Have The Arrogance to Say...': Manchester United Legend Blasts Mohamed Salah After His Explosive Liverpool Claims

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah recently accused his club and manager of trying to sabotage him despite him giving everything for the club. The Egyptian felt that he had been 'thrown under the bus' by the club and that his relationship with manager Arne Slot had broken down.

Following the remarks, questions about Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield were raised, with many claiming the player will likely move to another club in the upcoming transfer window. Notably, Salah was excluded from the starting lineups of the last three Liverpool matches and was the unused substitute in the club's 3-3 draw against Leeds.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, in his recent podcast, criticised the Egyptian for dishing out the club's dirty laundry in public. Additionally, the former England international also claimed that Salah was destroying his legacy at the club with his comments.

Wayne Rooney Believes Arne Slot Should Show His Authority

Rooney claimed that the Liverpool manager should now take action against their star player for his comments and exclude him from future games. He also pointed out that they need to sort these problems soon and put the club's goodwill before everything.

He shared, “Arne Slot has to show his authority and pull him in and say, 'you are not travelling with the team, what you said is not acceptable'. Take yourself off to Afcon and let everything calm down. If I was him, there would be no way he would be in the team.”

Rooney further added, "To have the arrogance to say he doesn't have to earn his place because he has already earned his place, you need to be at your best every week to try and stay in the team... If anything, he has thrown Liverpool under the bus with his words."

Mohamed Salah For Liverpool

The Egyptian has become one of the most iconic players the club has ever seen. In his eight-year spell at Anfield, he has scored 250 in his 450 Liverpool appearances across all competitions. Notably, Salah signed a two-year contract extension in April this year.