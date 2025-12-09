'I Was Truly Dead': Christian Pulisic Reflects On Heroics For AC Milan Against Torino After Battling Flu

Napoli and Inter Milan's weekend wins in Serie A left AC Milan in third place on the table. They needed three points to get back on top of the table; however, AC Milan was already 2-0 behind in the first 17 minutes after a goal from Torino player Nikola Vlasic and a penalty by Duván Zapata.

Adrien Rabiot opened the scoresheet for Milan in the 24th minute. Former Chelsea player Christian Pulisic, who was struggling with the flu that kept him out of training for quite some time, came off the bench in the 67th minute and scored a brace, stealing the 3-2 win for his side.

Christian Pulisic Steps Off Sick Bed To Inspire AC Milan Victory

The USMNT admitted that his contribution to the game was supposed to be a touch-and-go due to his condition, but expressed his joy at inspiring a 3-2 win for AC Milan.

Advertisement

In the post-match interview with Sky Sports Italia, the player shared, "Two days ago I was truly dead, today I felt much better. I'm happy to have come here to help the team. Yesterday we didn't know if I could play, but this morning I felt much better."

He further added, "I'm happy with the goals, but the important thing was to win the match. I’m always happy when I can help. I want to score more goals and assists. This is my job, and I’m happy with the three points."

Advertisement

Rossoneri Back On Top Of The Table