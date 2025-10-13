Iceland vs France Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match In India?

Kylian Mbappe in pain after sustaining injury during France vs Azerbaijan clash | Image: AP

France could seal a place in next year's FIFA World Cup when they take on Iceland at Laugardalsvöllur. Provided Ukraine fail to beat Azerbaijan, Kylian Mbappe's side will become the latest team to secure a place in the World Cup finals.

Mbappe won't be available after he returned to Real Madrid following an ankle injury, although it doesn't seem to be a serious one, according to manager Didier Deschamps. France now have a long list of injured players as the likes of Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola are in the treatment room.

Iceland missed out on a qualification in 2022, having made it to the group stage in 2018. Arnar Gunnlaugsson's side can still make it to the World Cup playoffs but they need to grind out a positive result against Les Blues. They will face Azerbaijan, followed by a match against Ukraine on home soil.

Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming

Where will the Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup Qualifiers be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Iceland and France will be played at Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland.

At what time will the Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup Qualifiers start?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Iceland and France will start at 12:15 AM IST.

When will the Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Iceland and France will be played on Tuesday.

How to watch the Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India?