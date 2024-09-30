sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:12 IST, September 30th 2024

India vanquish Bangladesh 2-0 to win SAFF U17 Championship

After a barren first half, Mohammed Kaif put India ahead with a beauty of a header in the 58th minute. Whatever challenges Bangladesh were left with was finished off by Mohammed Arbash in the 90+5 minutes with a stinging left-footer.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India U17 SAFF Championship team
India U17 SAFF Championship team | Image: AIR
