Published 21:12 IST, September 30th 2024
India vanquish Bangladesh 2-0 to win SAFF U17 Championship
After a barren first half, Mohammed Kaif put India ahead with a beauty of a header in the 58th minute. Whatever challenges Bangladesh were left with was finished off by Mohammed Arbash in the 90+5 minutes with a stinging left-footer.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India U17 SAFF Championship team | Image: AIR
