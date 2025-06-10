India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027: From Start Time to TV Broadcast And Live Streaming, Here's All You Need to Know

Updated 10 June 2025 at 13:04 IST
Indian football fans will be watching with bated breath as the national team gears up for a crucial international match against Hong Kong, as the game is a crucial one in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027 campaign. India currently have one point in a Group C that includes Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Thailand and will need to top this group to guarantee their qualification for the continental cup.
The game against Hong Kong in Hong Kong, however, will pose a significant challenge as their fans will make the atmosphere a hostile one for the visitors.
Ahead of what is a must-win game for the Blue Tigers, here is everything you need to know about the match.
The match between India and Hong Kong takes place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on June 10, 2025. The match gets underway from 5:30 PM IST onwards.
This is India's first away fixture in Round 3 of the qualifiers as they hosted Bangladesh in Shillong for the first match they played.
The India vs Hong Kong game will be available to watch on both TV and online for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.
The match will be shown on TV on Star Sports 3, and the game can be streamed online via the Fancode app and website.
The historical head to head record between the two teams suggests this should be a very close encounter indeed.
The record reads 9-8 in India's favour, albeit it is a very slender advantage for the Blue Tigers. What's more, the teams have also played out 7 draws.
The 2 teams clashed in 2022 during the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers for 2023, with India registering a comfortable 4-0 victory on the night.
However, Hong Kong had won both of the matches played against India prior to 2022.
What's more, the side are now coached by Ashley Westwood - a man who has coached extensively in India and the Indian Super League, and who led Afghanistan to an upset win over India in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers last year.
