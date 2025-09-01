India vs Iran Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match In India?

Indian Football Team during practice ahead of clash against Iran | Image: AIFF

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India will take on Iran in their upcoming Group B fixture of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan, on Monday, September 1.

The upcoming Group B match between India and Iran is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM IST.

The Blue Tigers had a stupendous start to the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025 with a dominating 2-1 victory over hosts Tajikistan in their tournament opener. It was Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan's lone goals that helped the Blue Tigers go past Tajikistan. Meanwhile, India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also played a crucial role under the post as he made a crucial save and also stopped a penalty.

It was the senior men's team's first-ever win on Tajikistan soil in the last 17 years.

The Indian football team underwent a severe change after Manolo Marquez left as the head coach. It was Khalid Jamil who took the responsibilities of the head coach. Khalid Jamil's era in the Indian Football Team started with a victory as they defeated Tajikistan.

Currently, India hold the second place on the Group B standings with three points and have a goal difference of 1.

On the other hand, Iran hold the top spot in the Group B table with a 3-1 win over Afghanistan. Iran have a strong side and they have the potential to create threats for the Blue Tigers. Iran hold the 20th place in the FIFA Rankings with 1624.3 points.

India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will take place on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Where will the India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

What time will the India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will start at 6 PM IST on Monday.

Where can you watch the India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match on live TV?

The India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be watched on live streaming?

The India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match can be watched on live streaming on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.