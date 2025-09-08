India vs Oman Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Third Place Match In India?

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India will face off against Oman in the third-place match of the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan on Monday, September 8.

The third-place match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ: India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

India finished second in the Group B standings with four points. The Blue Tigers started their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign with a 2-1 win over Tajikistan. However, in their second fixture, India conceded a 3-0 defeat against top-ranked Iran.

The Blue Tigers underwent a severe change in the squad after Manolo Marquez stepped down as the head coach of the senior men's side. Last month, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) appointed Khalid Jamil as the new manager of the Blue Tigers.

Experienced India defender Sandesh Jhingan will be missing the upcoming game as he went back home after sustaining a checkbone injury during the Blue Tigers' clash against Iran.

India ended their group fixtures with a goalless draw against Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Oman were placed in Group A of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 alongside Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Oman finished second in the Group A standings and marched into the third-place fixture of the tournament.

India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will take place on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Where will the India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

What time will the India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will start at 5:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where can you watch the India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match on live TV?

The India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be watched on live streaming?

The India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match can be watched on live streaming on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.